Survey: Over 80 Percent of New CRISPR Users are Conducting Gene Editing for the First Time
The survey revealed that 87 percent of new CRISPR users are also new to gene editing -- showing the tremendous interest and effect of CRISPR's simplicity over other gene editing methods. Furthermore, of the 87 percent, 55 percent have near-term plans to conduct experiments within six months.
