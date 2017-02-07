Sumo Logic Delivers Industry's First Multi-Tenant SaaS Security...
Next Generation Security Analytics Solution Increases the Velocity and Accuracy of Threat Detection for Today's Modern Applications Through Expanded Security Apps and New PCI DSS 3.2 Certification / EINPresswire.com / -- REDWOOD CITY, CA-- - Sumo Logic , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics service, today announced the availability of the industry's first multi-tenant SaaS security analytics solution with integrated threat intelligence . This, coupled with new security apps for monitoring and compliance and a milestone certification for PCI DSS 3.2, demonstrates Sumo Logic's strong momentum and commitment to providing leading-edge security analytics capabilities and compliance standards to customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC