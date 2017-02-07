Sumo Logic Delivers Industry's First Multi-Tenant SaaS Security...

Next Generation Security Analytics Solution Increases the Velocity and Accuracy of Threat Detection for Today's Modern Applications Through Expanded Security Apps and New PCI DSS 3.2 Certification / EINPresswire.com / -- REDWOOD CITY, CA-- - Sumo Logic , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics service, today announced the availability of the industry's first multi-tenant SaaS security analytics solution with integrated threat intelligence . This, coupled with new security apps for monitoring and compliance and a milestone certification for PCI DSS 3.2, demonstrates Sumo Logic's strong momentum and commitment to providing leading-edge security analytics capabilities and compliance standards to customers.

