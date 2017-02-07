Sumo Logic Delivers Industry's First ...

Sumo Logic Delivers Industry's First Multi-Tenant SaaS Security...

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: World News Report

Next Generation Security Analytics Solution Increases the Velocity and Accuracy of Threat Detection for Today's Modern Applications Through Expanded Security Apps and New PCI DSS 3.2 Certification / EINPresswire.com / -- REDWOOD CITY, CA-- - Sumo Logic , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics service, today announced the availability of the industry's first multi-tenant SaaS security analytics solution with integrated threat intelligence . This, coupled with new security apps for monitoring and compliance and a milestone certification for PCI DSS 3.2, demonstrates Sumo Logic's strong momentum and commitment to providing leading-edge security analytics capabilities and compliance standards to customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Sun Robin 15
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,994 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC