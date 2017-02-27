Ships made from concrete?
There's not much left of the SS Palo Alto, a ship made of concrete that has been an attraction near Santa Cruz for decades. The recent storms battered the grounded ship so severely the hull split apart, pretty well closing the log on a story that started in Redwood City during World War I with the launching of a ship named Faith.
