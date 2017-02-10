SentreHEART Announces Positive Reimbursement Renewal Decision in Germany
This decision allows approved hospitals in Germany to negotiate reimbursement to cover costs for treating patients where left atrial appendage closure with the LARIAT may be a suitable alternative to anticoagulation. A NUB decision is valid for one year and can be renewed by application.
