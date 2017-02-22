San Mateo County: Police subdue armed suicidal man
A suicidal man advanced at police while wielding a 10-inch knife, asking that they kill him, but deputies were able to defuse the situation, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Just before 8 p.m. Feb. 17, sheriff's deputies responded to the 400 block of Beresford Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County near Redwood City on a report that a man had not taken his psychiatric medication and was threatening family members and himself with a "butcher-type" knife, according to a news release.
