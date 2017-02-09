Russian River Expected To Spike Above Flood Stage Again As Another Winter Storm Passes Through

Today's rain and wind continue to cause school closures , flight cancellations, and bring down trees around the Bay Area. You're probably pretty sick of trudging / commuting / driving through it at this point, but not as sick as everyone who lives near the Russian River and various creeks in Sonoma County, or the people who have lost all or part of their homes to mudslides up in San Rafael - where a dramatic mudslide has now made national news - or down in Los Gatos, where a Facebook Live video of a mudslide's aftermath has now been picked up by KRON 4 and ABC 7 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.