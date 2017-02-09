Russian River Expected To Spike Above...

Russian River Expected To Spike Above Flood Stage Again As Another Winter Storm Passes Through

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Today's rain and wind continue to cause school closures , flight cancellations, and bring down trees around the Bay Area. You're probably pretty sick of trudging / commuting / driving through it at this point, but not as sick as everyone who lives near the Russian River and various creeks in Sonoma County, or the people who have lost all or part of their homes to mudslides up in San Rafael - where a dramatic mudslide has now made national news - or down in Los Gatos, where a Facebook Live video of a mudslide's aftermath has now been picked up by KRON 4 and ABC 7 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Thu burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan '17 coon dogs 3
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC