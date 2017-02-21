Redwood City: This Weds & Next, ECR plan considering small biz, bike lanes; plus downtown update
Redwood City is holding two meetings over the next two weeks regarding the El Camino Real Corridor Plan. At earlier meetings, many community members wanted to see a more pleasant, safe walking environment and bike lanes - if you're interested in the transportation topics, especially consider next week Wednesday.
