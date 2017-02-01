Redwood City seeks to reassure immigr...

Redwood City seeks to reassure immigrants: City Council issues...

18 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

As Redwood City residents wondered how changes to federal immigration policy might affect them, city officials worked to issue a statement reaffirming the city's commitment to welcoming all to their city. In a Jan. 30 statement, Mayor John Seybert reaffirmed current Police Department policies stating the department "does not actively participate in the enforcement of federal immigration laws."

Redwood City, CA

