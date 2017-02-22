Redwood City man alleges police violated civil rights in arrest over mistaken identity
A Redwood City man has sued Menlo Park for allegedly violating his civil rights when police arrested him in 2015. Francisco Guevara, 46, contends in the lawsuit that a Menlo Park police officer arrested him "without probable cause" in the belief he "had committed, was committing or was about to commit a crime."
