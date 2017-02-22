Redwood City man alleges police viola...

Redwood City man alleges police violated civil rights in arrest over mistaken identity

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A Redwood City man has sued Menlo Park for allegedly violating his civil rights when police arrested him in 2015. Francisco Guevara, 46, contends in the lawsuit that a Menlo Park police officer arrested him "without probable cause" in the belief he "had committed, was committing or was about to commit a crime."

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facebook to shut down the entire website 14 min Palo Alto 2
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Thu Local 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 22 Outofoptions 137
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,121,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC