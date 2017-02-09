Protecting a window into the past: Redwood City and residents partner to preserve historic homes
When Matt and Peggy Klein bought their home in Redwood City 11 years ago, they were intrigued by the fact that it was built at the turn of the 20th century and that it had only changed hands once or twice. The couple loved the look of an older home, and the quaint, one-story structure with wood shingle siding at the corner of Hopkins Avenue and Myrtle Street matched their aesthetic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan '17
|coon dogs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC