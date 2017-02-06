Police investigate armed robbery in M...

Police investigate armed robbery in Menlo Park

Menlo Park police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that took place around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 800 block of Newbridge Street in Menlo Park. A 37-year-old Redwood City resident said he was approached by two men in their 20s who demanded his property.

