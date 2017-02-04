Plans for 250-apartment building unde...

Plans for 250-apartment building under review: Redwood City Planning...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Plans for a multi-story apartment building at 801 Brewster Ave. are up for review at the Redwood City Planning Commission's Feb. 7 meeting. The developer, the Anton Development Company, is proposing a four- to six-story structure to hold 250 units on a 1.6-acre plot bordered by Arguello Street, Warren Street and Brewster Avenue, according to a staff report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 19 hr Robin 15
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Mateo County was issued at February 06 at 9:17AM PST

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC