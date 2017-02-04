Plans for 250-apartment building under review: Redwood City Planning...

Plans for a multi-story apartment building at 801 Brewster Ave. are up for review at the Redwood City Planning Commission's Feb. 7 meeting. The developer, the Anton Development Company, is proposing a four- to six-story structure to hold 250 units on a 1.6-acre plot bordered by Arguello Street, Warren Street and Brewster Avenue, according to a staff report.

