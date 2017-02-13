Pentagon Hires Hackers to Target Sens...

Pentagon Hires Hackers to Target Sensitive Internal Systems

Read more: Bloomberg

The Pentagon is paying hackers to test its key internal systems for vulnerabilities -- and they are finding weaknesses faster than expected. Defense Digital Service let about 80 security researchers into a simulated "file transfer mechanism" the department depends on to send sensitive e-mails, documents and images between networks, including classified ones. The effort was important enough that staff for new Defense Secretary James Mattis were briefed on the ongoing program his first day on the job.

