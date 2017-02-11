Officials aim to improve Redwood City bikescape: City navigates web...
As Redwood City takes steps to make biking a realistic choice for residents, city officials are hopeful reduced congestion and other community benefits will follow. The City Council approved two projects last month designed to improve access and safety for bicyclists traversing the city and the surrounding region.
