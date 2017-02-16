Menlo Park: Man arrested on suspicion of rape, robbery
A 56-year-old Menlo Park man was arrested Thursday in connection with the robbery and rape of a woman at a home in early December, authorities said. The alleged crimes came to the attention of the Menlo Park Police Department's investigations unit on Feb. 14. Detectives interviewed the victim and identified the suspect as Cedric Mark Williams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan '17
|coon dogs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC