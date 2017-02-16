Man found guilty in second murder trial

Man found guilty in second murder trial

A man accused of fatally stabbing a 15-year-old boy who threw rocks at a car was found guilty for a second time Wednesday, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. After deliberations that lasted seven days, a jury found Luis Adolfo Villa guilty of second-degree murder.

