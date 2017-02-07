Man convicted of murder in 2014 East Palo Alto shooting after a party
Antonio Sotelo-Moreno was convicted of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with a firearm, shooting at a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. Photo courtesy of East Palo Alto Police Department.
