Local group asks Congress to consider their health care needs

This postcard contains the words of a petition that members of a local group, Parkinson's Women Support, is sending to members of Congress to urge that any changes in the Affordable Care Act take their needs into consideration. Parkinson's Women Support, a local group formed to give encouragement, comraderie and compassion to others with Parkinson's disease, has begun a campaign to let Congress know how the end of the Affordable Care Act could affect those with Parkinson's.

