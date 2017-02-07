Lastline Illuminates Advanced Malware Behaviors to Defeat Cyber Attacks

Spring 2017 Release of Market-leading Malware Protection Solution Eliminates Browser-based Exploits, Accelerates Incident Investigation, and Alerts on Anomalous Network Traffic. / EINPresswire.com / -- REDWOOD CITY, CA-- - Lastline Inc ., the leader in advanced malware protection, announced its latest enhancements to Lastline Enterprise for Global 5000 companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.