Interxion Buys Amsterdam Data Center from Dutch Service Provider Vancis

Interxion is expanding its data center capacity in Amsterdam, one of Europe's most important network interconnection hubs, where the company is also based. Interxion announced Monday acquisition of the colocation business of the Dutch service provider Vancis Holding BV, including its data center in Amsterdam's Science Park, a major interconnection point in the market, where Equinix, Interxion's Silicon Valley-based competitor, has a large presence .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.