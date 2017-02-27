Interxion Buys Amsterdam Data Center from Dutch Service Provider Vancis
Interxion is expanding its data center capacity in Amsterdam, one of Europe's most important network interconnection hubs, where the company is also based. Interxion announced Monday acquisition of the colocation business of the Dutch service provider Vancis Holding BV, including its data center in Amsterdam's Science Park, a major interconnection point in the market, where Equinix, Interxion's Silicon Valley-based competitor, has a large presence .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC