Hitting a chord with future musicians: The Pacific Mambo Orchestra...
As music programming has fought for space in school budgets, concerned parents, with the help of the Grammy-winning Pacific Mambo Orchestra, have led an effort to keep music flowing in Redwood City classrooms. Jane Taylor was on the board of the Redwood City Education Foundation when the 2008 recession cut into public education budgets across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan '17
|coon dogs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC