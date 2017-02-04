Helping artists share their work: Redwood City's Dragon Theater sets...
It's safe to say that Meredith Hagedorn has learned a thing or two about bringing live theater productions to life on a shoestring budget. Hagedorn started the Dragon Theatre in 2000 with a dream to produce plays telling the stories she wanted to tell, and without a physical location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC