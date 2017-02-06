Guess Who This Pigskin Player Turned Into
Before this gridiron guy was on the field at Super Bowl LI, he was just another Heisman hopeful growing up in Redwood City, California. Can you guess who he is? HERE'S THE RUNDOWN: Beyonce Bailing On Coachella? Nicki Minaj Robbed Britney Spears Loses Her Top! Hillary Clinton: The Next Mayor Of NYC? Houston was rockin' Saturday night with tons of stars at the best Super Bowl parties in town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|1 hr
|hemington10
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Robin
|15
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC