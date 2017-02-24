Former teacher's aide to answer to charges next month

A former teacher's aide accused of possession of child pornography and oral copulation with a minor waived his preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Gustabo Rodriguez, 23, worked at Sequoia High School in Redwood City as a part-time teacher's aide when he allegedly began a relationship with a 15-year-old male student there.

