Former teacher's aide to answer to charges next month
A former teacher's aide accused of possession of child pornography and oral copulation with a minor waived his preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Gustabo Rodriguez, 23, worked at Sequoia High School in Redwood City as a part-time teacher's aide when he allegedly began a relationship with a 15-year-old male student there.
