Former teacher's aide pleads not guilty to child porn possession
A former teacher's aide pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of child pornography Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. The charges come after an investigation into charges against Gustabo Rodriguez, 23, of felony oral copulation with a minor under 16 revealed a laptop and hard drive in Rodriguez's possession suspected to have child pornography downloaded onto them.
