Flooding shuts down Hwy 101 in Redwood City
Northbound Highway 101 is shut down Monday morning due to flooding and an accident, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Redwood City Police Department advises you to avoid the Highway 101 on-ramps at Woodside Road due to a current traffic issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|Outofoptions
|137
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC