Flooded: Series of storms wreaking havoc on county
In another of a series of storms to hit Northern California, Tuesday's wet and windy weather brought flooding, power outages, downed trees and snarled roads throughout San Mateo County. In Redwood City, residents of a trailer park at 1933 E. Bayshore Road waded through water after the property flooded.
