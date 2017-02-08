Flooded: Series of storms wreaking ha...

Flooded: Series of storms wreaking havoc on county

23 hrs ago

In another of a series of storms to hit Northern California, Tuesday's wet and windy weather brought flooding, power outages, downed trees and snarled roads throughout San Mateo County. In Redwood City, residents of a trailer park at 1933 E. Bayshore Road waded through water after the property flooded.

Redwood City, CA

