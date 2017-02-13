Excessive traffic fine

Recently my wife and I were driving our daughter home to her Menlo Park apartment in the late evening hours, and were caught by your automated camera ticketing machine, for making a right turn on red without making a full stop. While I support the need to enforce traffic rules, and even agree that such a system can be a very effective way to do it, I think that the $490 fine is far more than the the amount necessary to act as a deterrent.

