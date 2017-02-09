Educators differ on DeVos: Locals sha...

Educators differ on DeVos: Locals share alternative perspectives on Trump's new education secretary

Education officials offered mixed reviews of Betsy DeVos' confirmation as U.S. secretary of education, as some feel she is unqualified while others believe her to be a badly needed breath of fresh air for revitalizing the nation's public schools. In a unprecedented move, Vice President Mike Pence issued Tuesday, Feb. 7, the clinching vote in favor of DeVos to serve as the head of the U.S. Department of Education following a publicly contentious round of confirmation hearings.

