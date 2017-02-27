Ed Dobbs, local business owner and mentor to many, passes away at age 68
Edward Francis Dobbs, 68, passed away on February 22 at his home in Redwood City after a short and aggressive battle with brain cancer. He will be missed for many reasons, but most certainly for his warm smile and his love of life.
Read more at InMenlo.com.
