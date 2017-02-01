Dragon Theatre stages a lively 'Dead Accounts'

The guy comes out revving on all eight cylinders in the trifling, prickly yet juicy little Theresa Rebeck play, "Dead Accounts," which runs three more weeks at Dragon Productions Theatre in downtown Redwood City. Actually, maybe it's the pints and pints of Graeter's ice cream, apparently a hometown delicacy in Cincinnati, Ohio, where Champlin, as Jack, the family's renegade who moved to New York to make it big as a banker, has returned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.