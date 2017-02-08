County Declares State of Emergency After Sewage Pipe Rupture

A sewage pipe in the San Mateo County highlands was broken in a mudslide last month and could cost up to $3 million to repair, prompting the county Board of Supervisors to proclaim a local state of emergency Tuesday, county officials said. The land behind 1560 Seneca Lane, near Interstate 280 and Crystal Springs Road, shifted during heavy rains in January, damaging the sewage line and causing a leak.

