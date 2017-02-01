Collaboration eyed to address school ...

Collaboration eyed to address school overcrowding: Belmont city and...

As continued enrollment growth causes the elementary school district to bulge at the seams with students, Belmont city and school officials are seeking collaborative opportunities to alleviate campus overcrowding concerns. City officials are slated to meet Wednesday, Feb. 1, with administrators from the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District to discuss the future chance to house students at a rejuvenated Barrett Community Center, at 1835 Belburn Drive, off Ralston Avenue and just east of Alameda de las Pulgas.

