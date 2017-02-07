City weighs behind-the-scenes needs: Redwood City starts planning for ...
In an effort to plan for needed infrastructure improvements, Redwood City officials are embarking on a five-year planning process to gauge priorities and funding sources for large-scale projects ranging from sewer and stormwater pump rehabilitation and undergrounding utility lines to updating the city's financial management software and downtown library facilities. At its Jan. 23 meeting, councilmembers reviewed the first steps on a five-year capital improvement program.
