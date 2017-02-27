Citizens envision a new El Camino in Redwood City: Advisory group...
Now past initial conversations of what the Redwood City stretch of El Camino Real could look like, a citizens advisory group met this week to weigh concrete options for coordinating transit and other activities along the busy thoroughfare. This was the group's second meeting to discuss a variety of infrastructure, design and economic considerations aimed at improving traffic and accessibility around current and proposed businesses and residential buildings on or near El Camino Real, largely between Whipple Avenue in the north and Oakwood Drive in the south.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC