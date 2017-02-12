Cities unite for Midpeninsula bike route

Cities unite for Midpeninsula bike route

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

In its most recent survey, the League of American Bicyclists gave accolades to almost every Midpeninsula city, singling them out as being among the most bike-friendly in the nation. But that picture doesn't look so good when you zoom out and examine the area as a whole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan '17 coon dogs 3
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,495 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC