Cinequest 2017: Dona t miss these films at San Josea s huge fest

Topical stories set in and around Silicon Valley nestled next to dramas, comedies, thrillers and documentaries that capture life in the Bay Area and beyond highlight a diverse slate of offerings at this year's Cinequest Film Festival. The fest runs Feb. 28 to March 12 and features 129 world and U.S. premieres, along with a series of virtual reality films and experiences.

