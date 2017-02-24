Changes to 'megahouse' plan don't mollify neighbors

A new proposal for a six-bedroom, 12-bath home at 1710 Newell Road in Palo Alto has upset neighbors, more than 50 of whom have signed and sent a petition to the City Council and city planning staff. Image courtesy of Kohler Architects Inc. Proposed last July as an 11-bedroom, 14-bath home, plans for 1710 Newell Road in Palo Alto continue to upset neighbors - even after the house plans were recently revised.

