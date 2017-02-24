California's undocumented immigrants are urged to apply for...
More than 500 immigrants and their families from the Peninsula line up to attended aworkshop for "deferred action for childhood arrivals" at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Menlo Park, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2012. About 370 where able to get in for consultation from volunteer attorneys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Fri
|Palo Alto
|2
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC