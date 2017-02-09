Brewster Avenue plan gets OK: Redwood City development to include affordable housing
Garnering praise for providing on-site affordable housing units, a proposal for a 250-unit apartment building at 801 Brewster Ave. was met with unanimous approval from the Redwood City Planning Commission Tuesday night. The developer, Anton Development Company, requested exemptions from building height caps set for downtown building projects in this area to offer 20 percent of the 250 rental units proposed, or 50 units, for rent at a below-market rate.
