AYER, MA - JANUARY 29: Andrei Soran, new chief executive of Nashoba...

15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The personal information of more than 10,000 patients of Verity Health may have been compromised after the website of the Redwood City health system was hacked. The information included patient names, dates of birth, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, medical record numbers and the last four digits of credit card numbers, dated between 2010 and 2014, Verity said.

