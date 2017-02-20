Atmospheric River Causes Mudslides And Floods, As 24 Straight Hours Of Rain Predicted
T-Storms also possible. pic.twitter.com/76fxOlEMaU The current wave of storms we were all warned about Friday is causing even more trouble for a NorCal residents still reeling from the last wave of weather, as heavy rains overnight caused still more mudslides and floods in the Bay Area and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|Outofoptions
|137
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC