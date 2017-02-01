Atherton resident Louis Matas celebrates his 103rd birthday with friends and family
For Atherton resident Louis Matas, the milestone birthdays just keep coming, as do the annual celebrations at Harry's Hofbrau in Redwood City where he was last night celebrating turning 103-years-old with family and friends.
