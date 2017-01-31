AI: Another insight on PSFK for Members

AI: Another insight on PSFK for Members

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: PSFK

Starship Technologies has launched their pilot program for on-the-ground robots to delivery goods for Postmates in Redwood City, California and DoorDash in Washington, D.C. The robots will deliver small products they can carry in their storage units. The robots have a restricted delivery range of two to three miles away from where they operate, have a top speed of four miles per hour and only drive on sidewalks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PSFK.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Tue crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Mon Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec '16 spytheweb 4
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC