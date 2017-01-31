AI: Another insight on PSFK for Members

Starship Technologies has launched their pilot program for on-the-ground robots to delivery goods for Postmates in Redwood City, California and DoorDash in Washington, D.C. The robots will deliver small products they can carry in their storage units. The robots have a restricted delivery range of two to three miles away from where they operate, have a top speed of four miles per hour and only drive on sidewalks.

