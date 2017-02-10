AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Lifted to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan '17
|coon dogs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC