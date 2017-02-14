A man hit by Caltrain in Redwood City...

A man hit by Caltrain in Redwood City died Monday night, an official said.

A train struck and killed a man on the southbound Caltrain tracks near Redwood City Station Monday evening, a spokeswoman said. It was Caltrain's first fatality of 2017.

