Your home may qualify for $3,000 earthquake retrofit
The state's program to provide $3,000 grants to eligible homeowners has expanded to more Bay Area cities on dangerous fault lines. If not, you may be eligible for up to $3,000 from a newly expanded state program toward a seismic retrofit, which will keep your home attached to its foundation during the next major earthquake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Kellie
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|4
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC