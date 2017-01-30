Writers helping writers

Yesterday

Self-publishing guru Joel Friedlander talks Saturday, Jan. 21, about the importance of branding at a meeting of the California Writers Club in Redwood City. The California Writers Club, SF Peninsula branch, is an organization of writers helping writers.

