Trial date set for man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend
A June 5 jury trial date was set Tuesday for a man alleged to have fatally stabbed his girlfriend in her San Mateo home in 2015, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Kirincic, 23, was out of jail for just a few days after completing a four-month sentence for felony domestic violence when he went to Colleen Straw's home on the 1500 block of South B Street and allegedly killed her Nov. 28, 2015, according to prosecutors.
