Thirteen-year-old boy found driving stolen Prius

Police detained three teens and one adult after officers found them inside a stolen car in Menlo Park Friday night. At around 10 p.m., an officer saw a red Toyota Pruis near Euclid Avenue and O'Conner Street in East Palo Alto, according to police.

