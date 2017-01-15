Thirteen-year-old boy found driving stolen Prius
Police detained three teens and one adult after officers found them inside a stolen car in Menlo Park Friday night. At around 10 p.m., an officer saw a red Toyota Pruis near Euclid Avenue and O'Conner Street in East Palo Alto, according to police.
